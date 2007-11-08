We've all been known to smack a fellow Wii Tennis player in the head, especially when down 40-Love, two games to zilch. DreamGear's new Soft Sports Kit has playful Nerf-like attachments that help avoid the subsequent stitches. You put your Wiimote right into a little casing, then snap on the tip of your choice, Tennis, Golf or Baseball. (What, no Boxing Gloves?) It looks a little hokey, but it might just give Adam the edge he needs to finally beat me, cuz clearly nothing else works. Look for these soon for $US25—per Wii remote. [DreamGear.net]
DreamGear Soft Sports Kit May Reduce Wii-Remote-Induced Facial Bruising
