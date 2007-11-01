Dr. Light Alarm Clock Sheds Light on Your Circadian Rhythms

This one of the more misleading alarm clocks we've seen lately. The Dr. Light Alarm Clock lamp looks like its mother was an iPod and its father was some kind of Jetsons-imitating telephone. That doesn't mean this alarm clock/lighting instrument is without merit; it has LEDs lined up on its front to simulate dawn and dusk, playing tricks on your circadian rhythm so you can get to sleep and wake up easily, even if you've drunk a half-gallon of Jägermeister. Well, it's not a miracle worker, but at $25, what do you expect? [TFTS]