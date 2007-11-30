Pouring two drinks at once using this double pourer will certainly impress the ladies. Plus it will you save like six seconds of work. That is time you could be using to charm her with your wit, good looks and sophisticated tastes. Not bad for only $15. Too bad you actually have to be English to buy one. Then again, you could always make one yourself. Women love guys who are handy. [Product Page via Bookofjoe]
Double Pourer: Serve Drinks Like James Bond
