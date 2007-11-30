Double Pourer: Serve Drinks Like James Bond

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

double_pourer.jpgPouring two drinks at once using this double pourer will certainly impress the ladies. Plus it will you save like six seconds of work. That is time you could be using to charm her with your wit, good looks and sophisticated tastes. Not bad for only $15. Too bad you actually have to be English to buy one. Then again, you could always make one yourself. Women love guys who are handy. [Product Page via Bookofjoe]

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

