Doro Mobile Phone Described as "World's Easiest"

Swedish manufacturer Doro has launched the HandlePlus 324gsm, a mobile phone they are describing as the "world's easiest" thanks to an interface that features only seven buttons. Of those seven, there are five programmable buttons, a talk button and an end-call button. That, combined with an easy to read layout, makes it a fantastic choice for the elderly, the extremely young and the severely technologically impaired. Plus, the phone is unlocked so it can be used with any GSM service provider. Available for £85.10. [Product Page via PocketLint]