Swedish manufacturer Doro has launched the HandlePlus 324gsm, a mobile phone they are describing as the "world's easiest" thanks to an interface that features only seven buttons. Of those seven, there are five programmable buttons, a talk button and an end-call button. That, combined with an easy to read layout, makes it a fantastic choice for the elderly, the extremely young and the severely technologically impaired. Plus, the phone is unlocked so it can be used with any GSM service provider. Available for £85.10. [Product Page via PocketLint]
Doro Mobile Phone Described as "World's Easiest"
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?