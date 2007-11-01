Do Hit Chair: A Smashable Waste of $6000

If you can believe it, the Do Hit Chair is a a $6020, 0.04" thick steel cube that the user smashes to resemble something approaching a chair. This "customizable" seating solution was designed by Marijn van der Poll and one can only assume that the absurd price tag on this thing is some sort of art-based premium. Honestly, charging this much for something so damn stupid because it is technically a "work of art" is infuriating. In fact, it makes me want to grab a sledgehammer and break some shit. Maybe that was the point in the first place. [Product Page via Productdose via Geekologie]