Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Do Hit Chair: A Smashable Waste of $6000

do_hit_chair.jpgIf you can believe it, the Do Hit Chair is a a $6020, 0.04" thick steel cube that the user smashes to resemble something approaching a chair. This "customizable" seating solution was designed by Marijn van der Poll and one can only assume that the absurd price tag on this thing is some sort of art-based premium. Honestly, charging this much for something so damn stupid because it is technically a "work of art" is infuriating. In fact, it makes me want to grab a sledgehammer and break some shit. Maybe that was the point in the first place. [Product Page via Productdose via Geekologie]

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles