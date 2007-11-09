This is DJ Roonie G demonstrating Pioneer's new SVM-1000 mixer at the launch event last night, which brought out big names in electronic music like BT and Tommy Lee. The SVM-1000 adds a new layer to traditional DJing by letting the artist mix both audio and video on as many as four channels. The mixer hooks up to special DVD players that scratch DVDs the same way your grandma used to scratch records. The DJ previews the video on a small LCD screen in the centre of the mixer, and uses loops, cues, and cross fades to mix video the same way audio is blended today. While it seems like there is a steep learning curve to the product (Roonie said it took three months to prepare this 15-minute set, and he's been DJing for 25 years), as seen above, the end results can be awesome.
DJ Mixes Audio and Video to Awesome Effect On New Pioneer SVM-1000
