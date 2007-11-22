DIY Geiger Counter: When the Big One Drops, You Will Be Ready

When the world finally goes all to hell and the missiles start flying, a Geiger counter will be a handy tool for anyone who survives the blast. Be prepared by building your own Mr. Fission radar detector. The device works with a standard Geiger tube, a high voltage power supply, and a design based around a Motorola MC68HC908KX8 microcontroller.

