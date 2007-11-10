Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

DivX CEO Slips, Says DivX Possibly Heading to Xbox 360

DivX's brand new CEO, Kevin Hell, accidentally leaked some juicy info about their Xbox 360 plans when questioned at a JP Morgan conference. An analyst questioned Hell about the new media centre extenders that have DivX and Xvid compatibility and whether the same functionality was coming to Xbox. Kevin replied, "Yes! that, uh, we're in discussions with Microsoft on that at this point in time, so I can't go into any great detail on that. Um, that is not a certified, that is not a certified or licensed product at this time." The sweet sounds of backpedaling are like Chopin for our DivX-starved ears. [SeekingAlpha]

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

