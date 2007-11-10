DivX's brand new CEO, Kevin Hell, accidentally leaked some juicy info about their Xbox 360 plans when questioned at a JP Morgan conference. An analyst questioned Hell about the new media centre extenders that have DivX and Xvid compatibility and whether the same functionality was coming to Xbox. Kevin replied, "Yes! that, uh, we're in discussions with Microsoft on that at this point in time, so I can't go into any great detail on that. Um, that is not a certified, that is not a certified or licensed product at this time." The sweet sounds of backpedaling are like Chopin for our DivX-starved ears. [SeekingAlpha]
DivX CEO Slips, Says DivX Possibly Heading to Xbox 360
