Distilling the Tar From Two Cartons of Cigarettes

At this point, everybody knows that cigarettes are bad for you. It's not like a smoker is going to hear that cigarettes cause cancer and be shocked enough to quit; they know what they're doing. But in this video, in which someone with a homemade setup distills the tar from two cartons of cigarettes, is a particularly visceral reminder as to exactly what you're loading your lungs up when you smoke. Gee-ross. [Neatorama]

AU: Nice to see the gross tar ads we get out here really are pretty much spot on...