Disposable Microscope Card Lets You Check your Sperm Count on the Go

Huzzah for slightly weird gadgets such as this disposable microscope card that, depending on the light source, magnifies things by 500 or 1,000. So what kind of things does it suggest you blow up on the go? Well, you can check your sperm count, although don't try this during rush hour on the subway, as I have an inkling it might get you arrested for waving your willy around in public. You can also use it to view your blood or check your hair for dryness. A pack of five costs $US89. [Kilian-Nakamura]