Displaytech announced they will be supplying 13 companies with micro displays to be used for the upcoming Pico Projector technology. The Pico Projector, which will be rolled out at CES 2008, will be featured in Motorola handsets and project video onto any surface. It's Not the most exciting news, because it's just a component, but it excites me because it means the ball is rolling on theoft-discussed Pico Projector. One of my biggest worries is that the Pico Projector will disappear into obscurity, never to be touched by consumer hand. And it would ruin my dream of entering large public spaces and projecting incriminating videos of Chen with various gadgets. [Display Tech]
Displaytech Supplying Micro LCDs For Pico Projectors, Technology Now Less Vaporous
