Almost two months after announcing that it'd be shutting down in the US at the end of the year, Disney Mobile's finding new life across the sea. Disney's latest MVNO—Japan's first, according to Reuters—will run off of Softbank's network and sell its phones at Softbank's stores. With two dead MVNOs under its belt, going for round three in one of the tightest markets in the world seems insane, but the level of Disney love in Japan might give them a shot at actually making money this time. [Reuters]
Disney Mobile Resurrected—In Japan
