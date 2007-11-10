Discovery "Moon In My Room" Means Remote-Controlled Nightly Mooning

Discovery's Moon In My Room is an AA-powered smart nightlight that hangs, wire-free, from any wall. You can flip through the phases showing on its detailed, accurate lunar surface, or just go hands-off, letting it rotate through all 12 phases on its own. When the sun goes down, a light sensor turns up the moonglow. For people slightly older than those kids in the pictures, it may well be the ideal accompaniment to the Volcano vaporizer and a little Floyd, but word is that when you leave it on auto, the battery drains like a beeyotch. [Discovery via Babygadget, Make]