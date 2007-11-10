Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Discovery "Moon In My Room" Means Remote-Controlled Nightly Mooning

Moon_In_My_Room.jpgDiscovery's Moon In My Room is an AA-powered smart nightlight that hangs, wire-free, from any wall. You can flip through the phases showing on its detailed, accurate lunar surface, or just go hands-off, letting it rotate through all 12 phases on its own. When the sun goes down, a light sensor turns up the moonglow. For people slightly older than those kids in the pictures, it may well be the ideal accompaniment to the Volcano vaporizer and a little Floyd, but word is that when you leave it on auto, the battery drains like a beeyotch. [Discovery via Babygadget, Make]

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles