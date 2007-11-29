If you have dogs or cats that like to sign their names—and by that I mean piss—in every corner of the house, Dirt Devil has a potentially miraculous solution for you. The $US100 Purpose for Pets Portable Extractor has a 3" brush with mounted blacklight LED for illuminating stain patches that may be easier to smell than spot. The thing shoots out cleaning solution to finish the job. Question is, when the cleaning is done, can we use the blacklight system for an impromptu Laser Floyd show? [Dirt Devil via UberGizmo]
Dirt Devil Portable Extractor Illuminates Your Pet's Evil Side
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?