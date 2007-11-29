Dirt Devil Portable Extractor Illuminates Your Pet's Evil Side

If you have dogs or cats that like to sign their names—and by that I mean piss—in every corner of the house, Dirt Devil has a potentially miraculous solution for you. The $US100 Purpose for Pets Portable Extractor has a 3" brush with mounted blacklight LED for illuminating stain patches that may be easier to smell than spot. The thing shoots out cleaning solution to finish the job. Question is, when the cleaning is done, can we use the blacklight system for an impromptu Laser Floyd show? [Dirt Devil via UberGizmo]