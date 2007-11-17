Direct TV Offering NASA HDTV in International Space Station

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

spacestationdirectv.jpgWhen it comes to product placement, I can't think of a more high-profile scoop than the International Space Station. DirecTV is wisely offering NASA a chance to install a 42" HDTV, DirecTV Satellite DVR/receiver and a remote covered in Velcro to avoid losing the remote to spacewalk in the orbital lab. Guess you'd get tired of viewing the entire friggin' planet from space after a few days. [Forbes]

