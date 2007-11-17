When it comes to product placement, I can't think of a more high-profile scoop than the International Space Station. DirecTV is wisely offering NASA a chance to install a 42" HDTV, DirecTV Satellite DVR/receiver and a remote covered in Velcro to avoid losing the remote to spacewalk in the orbital lab. Guess you'd get tired of viewing the entire friggin' planet from space after a few days. [Forbes]
Direct TV Offering NASA HDTV in International Space Station
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?