Digital Wall Calendar Combines Everyone's Calendars In One Gadget

The Digital Wall Calendar combines calendars for every member of a family, no matter what program or website they are on, into one gadget. Still a concept, the brainstorming map shows that it will use an LCD screen, SD card, have music/movie playing abilities, and an internet connection for synchronisation. The development of this device is interesting, too.

The idea is the first finalist picked by the members of CrowdSpirit, a new gadget-by-committee project. The community has made some changes to the original idea, such as leaving out an expensive touchscreen, but overall they are very enthusiastic about its potential. All that's left now for this concept is the software, hardware, and design experts, as well as investors, to turn it into something more than words and drawings on a page. [Digital Wall Calendar on CrowdSpirit]

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

