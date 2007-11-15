With a design this unique, you know it has to be a concept. Still, Sun Kyung Kim's idea to combine a Birdbath theme with a charge status indicator comprised of radiating rings works —despite being a little out there. As the device charges, the rings expand towards the birds perched on the edge of the bath. Once fully charged, the birds will glow. I don't know if it will ever see the light of day as a commercial product, but an iPhone would look good on it. [Yanko Design]
Desktop Charger Shows Your Status, Cleanses Filthy Birds
