Desktop Charger Shows Your Status, Cleanses Filthy Birds

bird_charger.jpgWith a design this unique, you know it has to be a concept. Still, Sun Kyung Kim's idea to combine a Birdbath theme with a charge status indicator comprised of radiating rings works —despite being a little out there. As the device charges, the rings expand towards the birds perched on the edge of the bath. Once fully charged, the birds will glow. I don't know if it will ever see the light of day as a commercial product, but an iPhone would look good on it. [Yanko Design]

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

