Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Dell's New Latitude XT Tablet to Have Multi-Touch Technology

latitudext2.jpgJust in case you missed it, at Oracle OpenWorld 2007, Dell demonstrated the multi-touch capability of their new Latitude XT tablet PC. Users will be able to use multiple fingers to draw lines or manage several images simultaneously. Kevin Kettler, Dell's chief technology officer, noted that "it's going to be a great avenue for creative applications to be developed around it." Dell plans on shipping the system sometime in the next few months. [ComputerWorld]

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles