Dell XPS M1530 15-inch Core 2 Duo Laptop Unveiled, Available Now

xpsnb_m1530.jpgThe Dell XPS M1530 laptop that had most of its details leaked early last month was made official this morning, delivering a 15-inch version of the popular XPS M1330 to the masses. It features an LED-backlit screen, a slot-loading DVD-RW (or Blu-ray) drive, is available with a 64GB SSD and weighs in at a respectable 6 pounds or so. Prices start at $US999 and is available for order in the United States as of today. Hit the jump for an updated list of the specs.

-15.4-inch display (CCFL up to 1280 x 800) -Core 2 Duo options from 1.5GHz (T5250) up to 2.6GHz (T7800) -Crestline GM/PM 965 chipset with up to 4GB of 667MHz DDR2 SDRAM -GeForce 8400M or 8600M GS options (up to 256MB) -Slot-loading Blu-ray / 8x DVD±RW -Options for 802.11a/b/g/n, WWAN, Bluetooth -HDMI, VGA, 1394, ExpressCard, (3) USB 2.0, Ethernet, fingerprint reader, media reader -2.0 megapixel (with CCFL) or 300k (with LED) cameras -Weight starts at 5.78 pounds

[Product Page via CNET]

