Dell Teases Us with One A2010 PC, Forgetting We Have Pictures of It Already

Dell's gone and posted a teaser site for its upcoming One all-in-one PC, complete with cryptic trailer only showing parts of the machine. The suspense is killing me! Or at least it would be if we hadn't discovered all sorts of pictures of the thing on the FCC website a couple weeks ago.Picture%2010wtmk.jpgDell's answer to the iMac will officially be arriving on November 19, and, as we reported before, it'll sport Intel Core 2 Duo, 1000:1 contrast LCD and a 3.5-inch, with a maximum 300GB, HDD, and an optional TV tuner. No word on pricing as of yet, but we will, of course, keep you updated. [Dell]

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

