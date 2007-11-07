Dell's gone and posted a teaser site for its upcoming One all-in-one PC, complete with cryptic trailer only showing parts of the machine. The suspense is killing me! Or at least it would be if we hadn't discovered all sorts of pictures of the thing on the FCC website a couple weeks ago.Dell's answer to the iMac will officially be arriving on November 19, and, as we reported before, it'll sport Intel Core 2 Duo, 1000:1 contrast LCD and a 3.5-inch, with a maximum 300GB, HDD, and an optional TV tuner. No word on pricing as of yet, but we will, of course, keep you updated. [Dell]
Dell Teases Us with One A2010 PC, Forgetting We Have Pictures of It Already
