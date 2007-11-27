Dell Prepping Zingspot Content Portal?

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

dell.pngWhatever Dell's planning with the zingspot.com website, it's got something to do with being an "online consumer portal for digital entertainment content acquisition and distribution," which was the description for Zingspot in the recently filed trademark papers. It all stems from Dell's acquisition of Zing, the people that power Wi-Fi music players. What that above sentence actually means is anyone's guess, but our money's on it being some kind of "portal" for "digital entertainment content" where you can acquire or distribute said content. Call it a hunch. [Trademork]

