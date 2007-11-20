Dell matches the economy class XO and Asus Eee laptops by permanently chopping its $700 Vostro 1000 to $399. It's got superior specs to both: 15.4-inch screen, 1.7 GHz dual-core Athlon64 X2, 1GB RAM, 256MB integrated ATI gfx card, 8x DVD burner and 802.11g Wi-Fi card, running XP Home. The super-cheap laptop market's getting nicely competitive. [Dell via Valleywag]
Dell Matches Asus Eee and XO Laptop With $399 Vostro 1000
