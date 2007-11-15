Michael Dell showed off the Latitude XT tablet at Oracle OpenWorld today, and from the looks of it, they might have a winner on their hands. Aside from previous specs (12.1 inches, 1.2 GHz processor, under 1.8 kilograms, up to 3 GB RAM), the video reveals that the convertible tablet features multi-touch recognition that can detect five fingers on the screen at once. The demo shows our presenters finger painting with all five fingers and shuffling through a "pile" of photos via the touchscreen. Dell also said it's due to hit the market in a couple of months. [jkkmobile]
Dell Latitude XT Tablet PC Shown Off at Oracle OpenWorld
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?