Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Dell Implies All Its Previous Machines Ugly

dellbeautiful.jpgIt is unfortunate, and maybe a bit mean, but I feel compelled to point out the headline in the screenshot, "Dell. Now available in Beautiful", as flawed. The problem with it is that it—correct me if I'm wrong—implies that all previous dells were not available in anything except ugly. And the clean lines of an HP laptop (as well as their rising sales over the last few quarters) would not beg to differ, although I think the XPS line is fast and not so bad on the eyes. [Dell]

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles