It is unfortunate, and maybe a bit mean, but I feel compelled to point out the headline in the screenshot, "Dell. Now available in Beautiful", as flawed. The problem with it is that it—correct me if I'm wrong—implies that all previous dells were not available in anything except ugly. And the clean lines of an HP laptop (as well as their rising sales over the last few quarters) would not beg to differ, although I think the XPS line is fast and not so bad on the eyes. [Dell]
Dell Implies All Its Previous Machines Ugly
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?