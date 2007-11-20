Dell Implies All Its Previous Machines Ugly

It is unfortunate, and maybe a bit mean, but I feel compelled to point out the headline in the screenshot, "Dell. Now available in Beautiful", as flawed. The problem with it is that it—correct me if I'm wrong—implies that all previous dells were not available in anything except ugly. And the clean lines of an HP laptop (as well as their rising sales over the last few quarters) would not beg to differ, although I think the XPS line is fast and not so bad on the eyes. [Dell]