Dell 24-inch Widescreen Monitor for $A599

Looking for a new monitor? Well, take a gander at this 24-inch widescreen monitor from Dell. The E248WFP features a 1920x1200 native resolution, 5ms response time, DVI with HDCP and a 92% wide colour gamut for colours that pop. The best part? It's only $399, which is a total steal for a widescreen monitor of this size. You can't go wrong at that price. [Product Page]

AU: I've left the US price in just there so you can see we're on a $200 mark up over the Americans. It's a pretty good price regardless, but not quite as compelling as if it were more directly translated to a $449 price point. Keep an eye on the Dell discount cycles, though. You could get lucky.