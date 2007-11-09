Defenseband: Know Exactly What Time You Choked That Guy to Death

Most of the time, you want your watch to tell time and not much else. But sometimes, you want your watch to help you choke a dude to death. That's where the Defenseband comes in handy. Basically, it has a Velcro strap on it that's specially designed to help you choke the living crap out of anyone who looks at you funny. Now that's a multifunction gadget! I want something like this on the next version of the iPhone. [Product Page via Watchismo Times]