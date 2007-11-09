Most of the time, you want your watch to tell time and not much else. But sometimes, you want your watch to help you choke a dude to death. That's where the Defenseband comes in handy. Basically, it has a Velcro strap on it that's specially designed to help you choke the living crap out of anyone who looks at you funny. Now that's a multifunction gadget! I want something like this on the next version of the iPhone. [Product Page via Watchismo Times]
Defenseband: Know Exactly What Time You Choked That Guy to Death
