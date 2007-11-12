Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Death Star & Pac Man Get Pie Chart Treatment

P02111107GI.jpgThe guys over at Shirt.Woot have had some crazy designs submitted for possible T-shirts to adorn your puny little chest. We have to say that the design above has caught our attention, as we have always wondered what the distribution of deaths was aboard the Death Star. Granted, the pie chart in the shape of the Death Star may present statistics of questionable reliability, but it makes for one awesome shirt. If you like it, get voting so it gets put into production. Just imagine wearing it! Oh, sweet, sweet day. As we are getting overly mathematical on you, why not jump for an incredible Pac Man related pie chart?

Pa02111107.jpgThat's your pie chart quota for the day, we promise we shall not make your brains implode by posting anymore for 24 hours. [Shirt.Woot, Flickr]

