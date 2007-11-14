You can grab a free copy of ZoneAlarm Anti-Spyware from now until 7 a.m. PST tomorrow as part of their "Patch Tuesday" giveaway. The site's not redirecting correctly for us now, but it should be back up soon. [Zone Alarm] (* AU: I think that translates to 2 a.m. Thursday, Sydney time *)
Dealzmodo: ZoneAlarm Anti-Spyware Free Today
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?