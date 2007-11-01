Dealzmodo USA: Wal-Mart Brings Black Friday Early

Continuing last year's earlier-than-Black-Friday deals, Wal-mart's decided to put up an Acer laptop for $348 this Friday. In addition to the laptop, they've got four other deals this Friday that they're going to reveal online—not in a circular that will inevitably get leaked on Black Friday websites. So to get in on this, all you have to do is check the Wal-mart website Friday morning and run down there if you see anything good. We're not sure whether Wal-mart's going to follow this up every consecutive Friday, but we do know the Blackest one will still be full of fat people pushing for deals. [Walmart via Crave]

AU: I don't always refeed the USA deals, but DAMN that is an amazing price point for an Acer laptop. That looks like their most recent chassis design, too, so it can't be a completely awful machine. Woof!