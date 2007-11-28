Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Dealzmodo USA: Sony BDP-S300 Blu-ray Player $348 With 10 Free Movies

blu-raydeal.pngOur last Blu-ray Dealzmodo was also from Wal-Mart, but featured a more gamey solution to the next-gen debacle with an 80GB PS3 and 10 free Blu-ray movies for $US499. This time you can go purely set-top-box with a Sony BDP-S300 Blu-ray player (which doesn't support the latest BD profile) and 10 free movies for the relatively low price of $US348. Of course, the free movies you get to choose from include Dirty Dancing 20th Anniversary Edition, House of 1,000 Corpses and Van Wilder, but there are a few good titles in there like T2 and Sharon Stone's first cooter-displaying flick. Imagine that in 1080p. The p is for poonany. [Wal-Mart - Thanks Moe!]

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles