Our last Blu-ray Dealzmodo was also from Wal-Mart, but featured a more gamey solution to the next-gen debacle with an 80GB PS3 and 10 free Blu-ray movies for $US499. This time you can go purely set-top-box with a Sony BDP-S300 Blu-ray player (which doesn't support the latest BD profile) and 10 free movies for the relatively low price of $US348. Of course, the free movies you get to choose from include Dirty Dancing 20th Anniversary Edition, House of 1,000 Corpses and Van Wilder, but there are a few good titles in there like T2 and Sharon Stone's first cooter-displaying flick. Imagine that in 1080p. The p is for poonany. [Wal-Mart - Thanks Moe!]
Dealzmodo USA: Sony BDP-S300 Blu-ray Player $348 With 10 Free Movies
