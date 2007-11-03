This "Daylight" concept from Philips is being touted as "the hotel room of the future" thanks to a window that can be customised to suit the visitor's preferences. Guests can change the ambiance, lighting, block out noise, and add some awesome virtual foliage with a simple wave of the arm. In time, Phillips hopes that guests will be able to pre-order the atmosphere in their room to help them recover from the stresses of travelling and the effects of jetlag. Still, if you have the cash to stay in a hotel like this you shouldn't have too much to be depressed about in the first place. After all, the only "ambiance" you are likely to get a a Motel 6 is a room strewn with condom wrappers and drug paraphernalia. [T3]
"Daylight" Hotel Concept Keeps Depression at Bay
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?