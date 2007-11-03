"Daylight" Hotel Concept Keeps Depression at Bay

This "Daylight" concept from Philips is being touted as "the hotel room of the future" thanks to a window that can be customised to suit the visitor's preferences. Guests can change the ambiance, lighting, block out noise, and add some awesome virtual foliage with a simple wave of the arm. In time, Phillips hopes that guests will be able to pre-order the atmosphere in their room to help them recover from the stresses of travelling and the effects of jetlag. Still, if you have the cash to stay in a hotel like this you shouldn't have too much to be depressed about in the first place. After all, the only "ambiance" you are likely to get a a Motel 6 is a room strewn with condom wrappers and drug paraphernalia. [T3]