Dartboard Lets You Score a Boobie Bullseye

Throwing darts has never been this fun. Not only do you get the satisfaction of hitting a bullseye if your aim is true, but as soon as you score, this supremely confident blond encourages you, crying out in ecstasy the inexplicable phrase, "Young girl, bullseyes! Wonderful!" Even though it is a bit misogynistic for our taste, it's just goofy enough to get a conversation going. Why didn't the creators of this groundbreaking invention depict a man with a bullseye on his crotch? Maybe that's next, with the hapless plastic victim blurting out the exclamation, "Old man, ballbuster! Blow it out your ass!" [Weird Asia News]