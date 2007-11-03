DARPA's PowerSwim Brings Out the Aquaman in You

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

DARPA_PowerSwim.jpgThis crazy fin thing was developed by DARPA for scuba divers to swim 150% faster and with less effort than regular fins, helping to get places quicker and preserve oxygen along the way. Modeled after observing swimming habits of penguins and dolphins, it takes the strain away from smaller leg muscles, instead working the glutes and quads. It was intended for Navy SEALs (duh), but maybe one day we'll all get a crack at it. The shot above is newly released on CNet. After the jump is a schematic rendering from the original Popular Mechanics story.DARPA_PowerSwim_PM.jpg[CNet News Blog and PM]

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
