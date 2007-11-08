Da-Lite Unveils Home Theater Screen With Enormous 184-Inch Diagonal

Da-Lite is taking home entertainment to ridiculous new places with a video projection screen that boasts a 184-inch diagonal (almost 4.7m). For those of you doing the math, that equates to a viewing area covering a 407cm(w) x 229cm(h) or a total viewing area of 9.3 sq m. No pricing details have been made available, but my guess is that if you are looking to pick one of these up you had best find a good financial adviser—and a decent builder that can knock down a few walls. [Da-Lite via Electronic House]