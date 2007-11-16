Cut a Beer Bottle Cleanly in Half With a Piece of String

We always thought you needed a fancy glass cutter to split a beer bottle this cleanly, but here's a way to do that with some good old-fashioned acetone nail polish remover and a short piece of string. The video isn't showing us how long to wait after placing that acetone-soaked string around the bottle. Hmm. Is this another one of those fake videos? It just looks so easy, almost too good to be true. Careful, could be dangerous.