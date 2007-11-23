Other than the teenage, female demographic, I'm not quite sure who would want a gold-plated phone, or go through the trouble of sticking a bunch of little plastic squares all over it. The idea is that one could customise their phone on a whim, but it seems like doing so would be tedious. It's a good idea in theory, I guess. But so were MySpace's customisable pages. And we all know how that turned out. [Yanko Design]
Customisable Phone Concept for the MySpace Generation
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?