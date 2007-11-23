Customisable Phone Concept for the MySpace Generation

Other than the teenage, female demographic, I'm not quite sure who would want a gold-plated phone, or go through the trouble of sticking a bunch of little plastic squares all over it. The idea is that one could customise their phone on a whim, but it seems like doing so would be tedious. It's a good idea in theory, I guess. But so were MySpace's customisable pages. And we all know how that turned out. [Yanko Design]