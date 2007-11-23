Customisable Phone Concept for the MySpace Generation

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

pin_phone.jpgOther than the teenage, female demographic, I'm not quite sure who would want a gold-plated phone, or go through the trouble of sticking a bunch of little plastic squares all over it. The idea is that one could customise their phone on a whim, but it seems like doing so would be tedious. It's a good idea in theory, I guess. But so were MySpace's customisable pages. And we all know how that turned out. [Yanko Design]

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

