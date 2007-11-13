Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Custom Zune Originals Pretty Damn Good Looking

ZuneOriginals_Family.jpgAs expected, last weekend's rumoured Zune Originals store turned out to be true. A group of 18 artists (including famous Barcelona artist Catalina Estrada) have produced 27 unique designs called the Artist Series for the Zune Originals store. In addition, the store will feature the Tattoo Series, 20 graphics that can be laser etched to your choice of Zune with up to three lines of text. This all sounds really interesting, especially since Microsoft has informed us that "all laser-engravings and shipping will be free for a limited time."

ZuneOriginals_Zune4-8GB_Black.jpgZuneOriginals_Zune4-8GB_Red.jpgZuneOriginals_Zune80GB.jpgZuneOriginals_Zune4-8GB_Pink.jpgZuneOriginals_Family.jpg

[zuneoriginals]

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles