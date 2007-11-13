Custom Zune Originals Pretty Damn Good Looking

As expected, last weekend's rumoured Zune Originals store turned out to be true. A group of 18 artists (including famous Barcelona artist Catalina Estrada) have produced 27 unique designs called the Artist Series for the Zune Originals store. In addition, the store will feature the Tattoo Series, 20 graphics that can be laser etched to your choice of Zune with up to three lines of text. This all sounds really interesting, especially since Microsoft has informed us that "all laser-engravings and shipping will be free for a limited time."

