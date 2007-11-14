Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Cubicle Stepper Combines Work and Exercise: Two Things That Everyone Loves

pcprosport1.jpgIf sitting in an office cubicle all day wasn't bad enough, Gamercize wants you to throw a workout into the equation with their new GZ PC-Sport Power Stepper. The stepper itself is similar to other products on the market, except this one hooks into your computer via USB and shuts down your keyboard or mouse when you start slacking off. According to the product page, using the GZ PC-Sport can burn up to 400 calories per hour with a effort level that is equivalent to a "brisk walking pace."

In addition to my duties as a writer for Giz, I am also a certified personal trainer. So I know what its like to work out hard and sit in front of a computer all day. While I always encourage clients to try and work in fitness whenever possible, I have to wonder how practical a device like this would be. Is it really possible to concentrate on your work while furiously stepping on the GZ PC-Sport? Can the stepper get the average person's heart rate elevated enough to really see results? Is using the device going to result in more than just trim calves? Hopefully a hands-on with the device will help to clear things up. [Product Page via Crave]

