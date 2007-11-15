Seven months after Apple pushed its 100 millionth iPod into someone's sweaty, squeezing hands, Creative hits its own little milestone: 25 million MP3 players sold. Creative was actually first to the mass market with a hard drive-based MP3 player, the Nomad Jukebox, which hit stores in 2000, a year before the iPod graced Mac users only with its presence. My first MP3 player was actually made by Creative—a 30GB Zen, way back when they were clunky, heavy and not shiny, but I loved it anyway. So who else has rocked one of the 25 million? [Listening Post, Flickr]
Creative Sells 25 Millionth MP3 Player
