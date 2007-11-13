Cre8txt Keyboard Lets You Practice Texting

We usually try to look for the good in everything, but this cre8txt keyboard looks to us like a pretty bad idea. It's essentially a keyboard that lets you type like you do on a cellphone, but on a computer. You can plug it into any PC, Mac, Xbox 360 or PS3 and type away, pretending that you're actually texting your BFF Jill instead of trying to compose a 30,000 word essay. We suppose it might be useful as a one-handed keyboard for, we don't know, presentations? Or some other activity you do that occupies one hand? [Cre8txt via Shiny Shiny]