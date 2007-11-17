Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Crayon Game Gets You Back to Kindergarten (Verdict: Doodlelicious)

The Crayon Physics Deluxe must be one of the coolest touch-screen games ever. The aim is very simple: take a ball to where the start is. The tools to do it are a crayon and your imagination, since whatever you draw will automatically get recognised by the physics engine and put into motion over a piece of paper. Microsoft must buy this game and ship it with every Tablet PC. And somebody should port this to the iPhone. Pronto. [Kloonigames]

