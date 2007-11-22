Cowon will finally release their Q5 (Q5W for American markets) media player in US stores before the end of the month. The 40 GB model will cost $US550 while the 60 GB will cost $US600. [Electronista]
Cowon Q5 Media Player To Hit Stores By the End of November
