Copying a Key Using a Popsicle Stick Makes Stalking Your Ex Easier

Do you sleep soundly at night knowing that the lock on your front door is uncopyable because it has holes in it rather than notches? Ha! Your key is worthless. Check out this video in which a simple popsicle stick is modified in no time at all to open a lock. It just requires some paper, glue, scissors, a pencil, and a ruler. It's incredibly easy to do, meaning any schlub who gets five minutes with your key could easily make a copy. Sorry, bud. Maybe it's time to upgrade locks to keep that sound sleep thing going. [Instructables]

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

