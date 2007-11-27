Copying a Key Using a Popsicle Stick Makes Stalking Your Ex Easier

Do you sleep soundly at night knowing that the lock on your front door is uncopyable because it has holes in it rather than notches? Ha! Your key is worthless. Check out this video in which a simple popsicle stick is modified in no time at all to open a lock. It just requires some paper, glue, scissors, a pencil, and a ruler. It's incredibly easy to do, meaning any schlub who gets five minutes with your key could easily make a copy. Sorry, bud. Maybe it's time to upgrade locks to keep that sound sleep thing going. [Instructables]