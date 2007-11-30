As tasers turn into must-have gadgets for self-defence and police officers alike, dubious tasings have apparently also gone epidemic, making taser-proof clothing a must for any activist's, driver's or breathing human's Christmas list. Today's exhibit: A woman walks into a police station, wants to give up her one-year-old, then tries to leave. Guess what happens? To be fair though, if she was more cooperative, should probably wouldn't have gotten the toasted. [Liveleak]
Cop Tases Pregnant Woman for Trying to Leave Police Station
