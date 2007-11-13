Coolermaster, a big name in DIY enthusiast PC cases, has just announced that their Cosmos line of chassis will conform to the Enthusiast System Architecture (ESA) initiative. ESA is supposed to allow more components to communicate with each other so people who build their own PCs can monitor exactly what's going on inside the system. The ESA Cosmos looks pretty much the same as the previous Cosmos chassis, but has a thermal control board with four sensors to monitor and adjust fan speeds. The upside? You get the same nice case but improved warning when something melts down.
Coolermaster's Cosmos Chassis Looks Great, Conforms to ESA Standards
