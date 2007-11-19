Cool Dude Further Debunks, Improves Glowing Mountain Dew Trick

You may recall that glowing Mountain Dew trick we showed you last month, and the debunking that Snopes gave the trick not long after that. Now here's a likable guy who gives us an amusing demo of what a fake that glowing Mountain Dew was, showing us how it just doesn't work. In fact, you don't even need the Mountain Dew at all to make a foamy liquid glow like a lightning bug. He even takes it a step further with an additional ingredient of his own in this entertaining demonstration. [VidZest]