You may recall that glowing Mountain Dew trick we showed you last month, and the debunking that Snopes gave the trick not long after that. Now here's a likable guy who gives us an amusing demo of what a fake that glowing Mountain Dew was, showing us how it just doesn't work. In fact, you don't even need the Mountain Dew at all to make a foamy liquid glow like a lightning bug. He even takes it a step further with an additional ingredient of his own in this entertaining demonstration. [VidZest]
Cool Dude Further Debunks, Improves Glowing Mountain Dew Trick
