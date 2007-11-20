Convertible Glasses Give You Two Styles in One

If you are as blind as I am, you have probably noticed that glasses are outrageously expensive. Naturally, that means that style often takes a back seat to price when picking up frames. The "Switch Glasses" concept by Hyo-Jong Kim aims to change all that with lenses that can be spun around for two distinct looks.

That means you can wear a conservative style to work that says "I am an intelligent individual that should be taken seriously," and flip the frames around on Friday night to reveal a style that says "get a few beers in me and I'll run through this bar naked. Are you calling me a liar? I'll punch you in the face right now." Again, it is only a concept at this point, but I wouldn't be surprised to see it at a Lens Crafters sometime in the not too distant future. [Yanko Design via Sci Fi Tech]