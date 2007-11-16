Rumour confirmed. On Friday, November 23, better known to you Dealzmodo nuts as Black Friday, Sprint plans to roll out the BlackBerry Pearl 8130 ($US200 with two-year contract and $US50 mail-in rebate). Buyers of the BlackBerry can also get the new Power Vision BlackBerry Pack: For $US30 per month on top of your voice plan, you get unlimited web and data access, unlimited text messaging, support for 10 email accounts, plus Sprint Navigation and Sprint TV, all on the EV-DO network. Black Friday will also bring Motorola's Windows-Mobile Q9c ($US150 with two-year contract and $US100 mail-in rebate) and the slim, sexy and military-grade dust- shock- and vibration-resistant Moto i335 for Nextel ($50 with two-year contract and $50 mail-in rebate). [Sprint]
Confirmed: Sprint Will Ship BlackBerry Pearl 8130 on Black Friday; Moto Q and i335 Coming Too
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?