This concept iMac holiday commercial was made by Ragus Media's Mark Richardson. While this may appear to be the product of a lot of patience and a very long power strip, Richardson informs us that each of the shots is actually a still rendered in Maya, taking about 8 hours a pop. Then light effects were added in after with Maxwell Render, which could be manipulated in real time on the production system, a quad core Mac Pro. Given the complexity of the light animations, that's pretty damn impressive. As for the spot, it really cracked us up—the love child of the star-crossed Apple iMac and $3.99 Old Navy sweater. [ragusmedia]
Concept iMac Commercial is Old Navy Meets Apple
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?