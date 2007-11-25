Concept iMac Commercial is Old Navy Meets Apple

This concept iMac holiday commercial was made by Ragus Media's Mark Richardson. While this may appear to be the product of a lot of patience and a very long power strip, Richardson informs us that each of the shots is actually a still rendered in Maya, taking about 8 hours a pop. Then light effects were added in after with Maxwell Render, which could be manipulated in real time on the production system, a quad core Mac Pro. Given the complexity of the light animations, that's pretty damn impressive. As for the spot, it really cracked us up—the love child of the star-crossed Apple iMac and $3.99 Old Navy sweater. [ragusmedia]