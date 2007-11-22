Concept Apple Software Packaging: Light, White and Not Quite Right

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

applepack1.jpgThe staff of Mac|Life has a neat thinkfeature imagining future packaging for Apple software. They've got three concepts, all of which are eye-catching, attractive and Apple-esque, but they don't feel quite right. The first, by Mac|Life's own art director, for instance, might be eco-friendly with recycled packaging, but it still uses more material than is necessary, bucking Apple's trend toward absolutely minimal packaging. applepack2.jpgI really like Mark Rosenthal's teardrop case, and it's certainly minimalist enough in both form and mass for Apple's taste. Almost too minimalist. It's the greenest setup, forgoing plastic and a paper manual entirely. But, even though I can't quite put my finger on it, it still feels like something out of the cards for Apple aesthetics, despite being the best design of the three IMO.

applepack3.jpgKatori Dohji's uses green materials, too—everything's biodegradable—and shuns bulky packaging. But it's also kind of boring in execution and not particularly mold-breaking. But I could just be saying that because I hate the powder blue top. What do guys think? Unleash your critiques in the comments. [Mac|Life]

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

